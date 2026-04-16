The Medomak Valley outdoor track and field team is off and running with 39 athletes on the roster this season. While the Panthers struggled to field a full team during the winter indoor track season that concluded in February, the spring has attracted a well-rounded squad of athletes for the spring edition of outdoor track and field that got underway on Monday, March 30.

Head coach George Gould is feeling optimistic about the outlook for this year’s team as he enters his 30th season coaching track and field.

“I like being with the athletes, and seeing them improve and set personal records,” said Gould, who has been a coach at Medomak Valley for 44 years and has coached for 46

“The strength of this year’s team will be the veteran leadership,” said Gould, who has not yet named the team captains.

The seniors on the girls team include Ava Collamore, Kaylee Collamore, Scarlett Flint, Lyra Puchalski, Rachel Richardson, Ella McClean, Chaelle Geneste, and Cheyenne Green. Logan Vigue and Thomas Day are the two seniors on the boys team.

“The athletes on the relay teams will make a big impact,” said Gould.

Last spring, the Medomak girls placed on the podium in all three relays at the state Class B meet, which was a first in the school’s history. The Lady Panthers placed second in the 4×800, sixth in the 4×400, and seventh in the 4×100. Returning seniors Puchalski, McClean, Richardson, Flint and the Collamore twins participated in at least one of those relays. Ava Collamore also placed in two individual events at states last spring, finishing fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 3200.

Gould thinks the boys team will be stronger this season and has a bright future due to an influx of young talent.

“We have several freshman boys who could step into big roles for us this spring,” said Gould.

The team opens their regular season on the road at Messalonskee on Thursday, April 16.

“My goal is to see each athlete improve and thereby see the team improve,” said Gould. “As a coaching staff, we try to get as many athletes as possible to qualify for the postseason.”

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