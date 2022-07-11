Medomak Valley Little League 11& 12 softball all-stars lost their first game at States, 13-2 to Acadia in Westbbrook on July 9. Catcher Grace Townsend threw out three base runners. Paige Gerlack hit a RBI double scoring Elyse Court in the fourth inning. Kiki Ames was hit by a pitch in the third and circled the horn for Medomak’s first run. Townsend also had a hit for Medomak.

Medomak defeated Brewer 6-5 in seven innings on July 10 to stay alive in the State tournament. Kendall Wyman struck out six (6H, 6B) in the win.

Hitting for Medomak were Paige Gerlack with two doubles, Jennika Schumann a double and single, and Grace Townsend, Anna Reed and Maya Kangus a single each.

