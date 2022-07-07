Advanced Search
Medomak Valley 11& 12 softball all-stars win District 2 crown Medomak 9 - Lincoln 4

at

Medomak Valley Little League  11&12 softball all-stars defeated Lincoln Little League 9-4 on July 6 to clench the District 2 championships, and earn a berth in the state tournament. Kendall Wyman collected the win (9K, 4B, 1HP, 3H). Olivia Ball took the loss for Lincoln (8K, 9B, 4H).

Hitting for Medomak were Jennika Schumann with a double, and Grace Townsend, Aubrey Court and Paige Gerlack with a single each. Hitting for Lincoln were Lily Pinkham, Dory Westhaver, Eliza Chase and Grace Henny with a single each.

A full report will appear in the July 13 issue of the LCN.

Medomak Valley Little League 11& 12 softball all-stars won the District 2 championship, and will advance to the State tournament. Team members are (front from left) Nikki Ames, Olivia Campbell, Kendall Wyman, Maya Kangas, Ari Pierpont, Maddie Lash (back) coach Danielle Wyman, Bri Neal, Anna Reed, Grace Townsend, Jennika Schumann, Aubrey Court, Paige Gerlack, Alyse Court, coach Zach Pease, and coach Matt Wyman. (Paula Roberts photo)

Kendall Wyman struck out nine in Medomak Valley Little League all-stars District 2 championship win over Lincoln. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lily Pinkham slides into first safe for Lincoln Little League all-stars, as Medomak’s Alyse Court makes the late tag. (Paula Roberts photo)

