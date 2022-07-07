Medomak Valley Little League 11&12 softball all-stars defeated Lincoln Little League 9-4 on July 6 to clench the District 2 championships, and earn a berth in the state tournament. Kendall Wyman collected the win (9K, 4B, 1HP, 3H). Olivia Ball took the loss for Lincoln (8K, 9B, 4H).

Hitting for Medomak were Jennika Schumann with a double, and Grace Townsend, Aubrey Court and Paige Gerlack with a single each. Hitting for Lincoln were Lily Pinkham, Dory Westhaver, Eliza Chase and Grace Henny with a single each.

A full report will appear in the July 13 issue of the LCN.

