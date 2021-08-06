Tryouts at MVHS begin Mon., Aug. 16. Below are times and coaches contact information for each sport. The times below are for pre-season and will change once school begins.

Cross-Country: George Gould- 215-9729 or gmgould7@gmail.com.

Runners will meet on the track from 6-7:15 Monday through Thursday until school begins.

Golf: Kevin Richardson- 860-803-6094 or kevin_richardson@msad40.org. Athletes interested in golf should meet at Rockland Golf Course from 3:30-5:30. Appropriate attire is required on the course.

Fall Cheer: Heather Simmons- 691-5151 or khisimmons@hotmail.com

Cheerleaders will meet Monday, Aug 16 and Tuesday, Aug 17th from 4-5:30 in front of the gym.

Girls Soccer: Darryl Townsend. 975-2700 or stormcoachdt@gmail.com

Girls interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field at 5:30. Pre-season practices will run from 5:30-7:30. Girls should bring cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards to each pre-season practice.

Boys Soccer: Brian Campbell- 215-3111 or brian_campbell@msad40.org. Boys interested in trying out should meet on the MV Baseball Field at 5:30. Practices will run from 5:30-

7:30. Cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards are required.

Football: Ryan Snell- 735-4769 or rsnell3232@hotmail.com. Athletes will meet at 4:00 on the front field at MVHS. Pre-season practices will run 4-6 until school begins.

Medomak Middle School pre-season

Medomak Middle School pre-season begins Monday August 30th. Times will be released next week. All MVHS & MMS athletes must return a completed Sports Participation Approval Form, along with proof of sports physical and health insurance before or on the first day. Those forms, along with other required forms, can be downloaded at www.msad40.org under “Athletics”, then “Forms”. Parents can turn in paperwork at the main offices, fax to the attention of the athletic director at 832-2280, thru email, or by handing in on the first date. Each athlete should come to practice in the appropriate clothing and footwear. Be prepared for hot conditions. Bring plenty of water or sports drinks. Soccer players are required to wear shin and mouth guards. FMI please contact Matt Lash at 542-1475, or via email at

