The Medomak Valley boys basketball team posted a thrilling 44-43 overtime victory over visiting Leavitt on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The Hornets tied the game 37-37 to force overtime. The Panthers outscored Leavitt 7-6 in OT, with Mason Nguyen scoring the winning point at the foul line.

Coach Nick DePatsy called the close contest “a defensive battle.” Leading the Panthers’ defensive charge were Luke Cheesman, Carter Jackson, and Kollin Donlin.

Scoring for Medomak were Donlin with 20 (6R), Nguyen 15 (5R), Cheesman 3, Owen Dostie 2 (5R, 4A), Jackson 2, and Micah Fagonde 2. Scoring for Leavitt were Colin Schlobolm 17, Jacob Gibbs 13, Trent Holst 10, and Brody Poland 3.

Medomak improves to 14-3 with the win. The Panthers close out their regular season at Gardiner on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Medomak 61 – Oceanside 40

By Mic LeBel, LCN

The Medomak Valley boys basketball team cruised past Oceanside 61-40 on Friday, Jan. 30 in Rockland.

The Panthers had to win tough battles in the paint against the larger Mariners to establish a 22-13 lead at halftime in the physical contest. Medomak hit outside shots in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers by Micah Fagonde, causing the Mariner defense to spread out and opening up prime space under the basket for easier scoring opportunities.

Carter Jackson had a strong game for the Panthers, scoring a career-high 15 points. Also scoring for Medomak were Kollin Donlin 14, Mason Nguyen 13, Fagonde 10, Luke Cheesman 4, Landon Morrison 3, and Owen Dostie 2. Donlin dominated the boards in the match, collecting 17 rebounds. Dostie was a key playmaker and had the most assists for Medomak with five.

Reid Robishaw was the top scorer for the Mariners with 15 points.

