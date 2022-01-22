Medomak Valley cheerleaders defend KVAC title

Medomak Valley cheerleaders successfully defended their KVAC Class B championship on Jan. 22 at the Augusta Civic Center. The Panthers scored 63.8 points to beat out Leavitt 62, Winslow 55.9, Morse 53.2, Morse 53.2, Erskine Academy 45.15, Nokomis 43.6, Belfast 38.1, Lawrence 36.7, Brewer 36, Lincoln Academy 35.9, and Gardiner 29.2.

Medomak cheerleaders have won nine out of the last 12 KVAC titles. This was the first time in two years that cheerleaders performed in front of a crowd. The 2021 KVAC championship was done virtually.

Medomak Valley had to change up their routine twice in the past two weeks, due to missing athletes due to COVID-a9. Coach Heather Simmons credits sophomore Alyssa Grindle for stepping up and quickly filling in at the base position.

