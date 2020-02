Medomak Valley cheerleaders placed third at the State Class B cheering championships, held at the Augusta Civic Center on Feb. 8. Hermon won their fourth straight title and ninth in the past 10 years. Hermon scored 87 points to beat out Ellsworth 86.2, Medomak 82.4, Leavitt 80.4, Presque Isle 76.5, Morse 75.7, Brewer 72.7, John Bapst 69.6, Old Town 67.9, Gray NG 67.8, Erskine Academy 63.4, and Freeport 52.1.

