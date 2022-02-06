How do you spell perfection? Saturday night at the Southern Maine Class B cheering championships, it was spelled M-E-D-O-M-A-K. Medomak Valley cheerleaders continued their dominance in regional competition by winning their 11th straight cheering title on Feb. 5 at Lewiston High School. The Panther squad scored 82 points, with their best performance of the season. Leavitt also performed their routine to perfection, scoring 71.9 points for second place. The difference was the amount of difficulty in Medomak’s routine. Placing third was Gray NG, followed by Erskine 55.2, Morse 50, Lincoln Academy 42.4, Gardiner 42.4, Poland 42, and Lake Region 34.3.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

