Medomak Valley football (1-0) controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage on the way to a comfortable 36-22 win at home over the Hampden Academy Broncos (0-1) in their opening game on Sept. 2. Senior running back Aaron Reed rushed for 255 yards and had four touchdown runs to lead a physical Panthers offense. Medomak ran the ball on every play from scrimmage except one.

