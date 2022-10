Predicted rain for Fri., Oct. 14 has impacted the Medomak Valley sports schedule, Medomak girls soccer game at Erskine Academy has been moved from Friday to Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m., with the JV game to follow.

Medomak Valley’s boys game home with Erskine Academy had already been moved to Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. due to a officials conflict.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. football game against Oceanside will now be played at 7 p.m. to allow for the field to dry.

