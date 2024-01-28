Medomak Valley Girls Lose to Oceanside in 7th Annual Paws for the Cause Pink Out Game

The Panthers girls pounced to an early 21-18 lead before it slipped away in a 49-40 loss to undefeated Oceanside on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Panthers den.

The seventh annual Paws for the Cause pink out game was the opener of a boys and girls doubleheader against rival Oceanside. Players wore pink uniforms and many fans dressed in pink to pay homage to people in their lives affected by cancer. Proceeds from the game and associated fundraiser will benefit Lincoln Health’s breast care program.

Sara Nelson and Kytana Williamson led the Panthers (11-4) with 13 points apiece, and Bailey Breen was the top scorer for Oceanside (14-0) with 14.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

