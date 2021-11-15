Medomak Valley Girls Winter Youth Basketball Program

Medomak will hold a girls youth basketball program this year, beginning Nov. 20 and ending Jan. 29. The program is open to girls in grades 3-6 in the RSU 40 School District.

Meodmak Valley varsity girls coach Ryan McNelly will be directing a basketball clinic on Nov. 20. at Medomak Middle School and Medomak Valley High School. Grades 5&6 will be at the high school from 9-10:30 a.m. and grades 3&4 will be at the middle school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Registration will take place at the Nov. 20 at the clinic. The cost is $40 per child. Please make checks payable to Medomak Valley Boosters Club.

If you are unable to attend the clinic your daughter is still eligible to participate in the program, but we would need to know ASAP.

COVID-19 Protocols will be based of the RSU 40 protocols and procedures. Masks will be required at the clinic.

Any questions and concerns will be addressed at the clinic Please call Ryan McNelly @ 207-975-3182 or email me at Ryan_McNelly@msad40.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

