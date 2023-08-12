Tryouts at MVHS begin Monday, August 14th. Below are times and coaches contact information for each sport. The times below are for pre-season and will change once school

begins.

Cross-Country: George Gould- 215-9729 or gmgould7@gmail.com. Runners will meet on the track from 6-7:15 Monday thru Thursday until school begins.

Golf: Kevin Richardson- 860-803-6094 or kevin_richardson@rsu40.org. Athletes interested in golf should meet at Rockland Golf Course from 3:30-5:30.

Appropriate attire is required on the course.

Fall Cheer: Please contact Matt Lash FMI. Cheerleaders will meet Wednesday, Aug 16 and Thursday, Aug 17 from 4:00-5:30 in front of the gym.

Girls Soccer: Darryl Townsend- 975-2700 or stormcoachdt@gmail.com. Girls interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field at 5:30. Pre-season

practices will run from 5:30-7:30. Girls should bring cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards to each pre-season practice.

Boys Soccer: Brian Campbell- 215-3111 or brian_campbell@rsu40.org. Boys interested in trying out should meet on the MV Baseball Field at 5:30. Practices will run from 5:30-7:30. Cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards are required.

Football: Ryan Snell- 735-4769 or rsnell3232@hotmail.com. Athletes will meet at 4:00 on the front field at MVHS. Pre-season practices will run 4:00-6:00 until school begins. Any

players who did not attend equipment handout, should arrive by 3:00 on 8/14.

Medomak Middle School Pre-season

Football: Keith Simmons- khisimmons@hotmail.com or 691-4151. Football begins on Monday, August 14. Practices will run 4:00-6:00 on the front field at MVHS until school begins. Equipment handout will be Sunday, August 13 from 4:00-6:00 by the MVHS athletic garage behind the gym. Cleats and mouth guards are required.

Girls Soccer: Karen Gardiner – Karen_Gardiner@rsu40.org or 832-5028

Boys Soccer: Alanna Starr – Alanna_Starr@rsu40.org or 832-5028

Practices for MMS Girls and Boys Soccer begin Monday, August 28. Athletes interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field. Week one practices will run Monday thru Friday from 4:00-6:00. Actual tryouts will be Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August

31. Cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards are required.

Cross-Country: Lorraine Knight: Lorraine_Knight@rsu40.org or 832-5028. Girls and Boys

Cross-Country begins on Tuesday, August 29. Athletes will meet in front of MMS. Week one practices are Tuesday, August 29, Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31 from 4:00-5:30.

All MVHS & MMS athletes must return a completed Sports Participation and Approval Form, along with proof of sports physical and health insurance before or on the first day. All required forms can be downloaded at www.rsu40.org under

“Programs”, “Athletics”, then “Athletic Forms”. Parents can turn in paperwork at the main offices, fax to the attention of the athletic director at 832-2280 or 832-5710, email, or by handing in on the first date. Each athlete should come to practice in the appropriate clothing and footwear. Be prepared for hot conditions. Bring plenty of water or sports drinks. Soccer players are required to wear shin and mouth guards

and football players a mouth guard. FMI please contact Matt Lash at 542-1475 or via email at Matthew_Lash@rsu40.org.

