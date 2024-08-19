Medomak Valley HS & Medomak MS Announce Fall Sports Tryouts

Tryouts for all fall sports at MVHS begin Monday, August 19th. MMS Football begins Monday, August, 19th. MMS Fall Cheer Club begins August 21st, MMS Soccer begins, Monday, August 26th and MMS Cross-Country Begins August, 27th. Below are times and coaches contact information for each sport. The times below are for preseason and will change once school begins.

MVHS

Cross-Country: George Gould- 215-9729 or gmgould7@gmail.com.

Runners will meet on the track from 6-7:15 Monday thru Thursday until school begins.

Golf: Kevin Richardson- 860-803-6094 or kevin_richardson@rsu40.org.

Athletes interested in golf should meet at Rockland Golf Course from 3:30-5:30.

Appropriate attire is required on the course.

Fall Cheer: Heather Simmons – 691-5151 or khisimmons@hotmail.com.

Cheerleaders will meet Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 4:00-6:00 in front of the gym.

Girls Soccer: Darryl Townsend- 975-2700 or stormcoachdt@gmail.com

Girls interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field. Preseason practices will run from 5:30-7:30. Girls should bring cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards to each pre-season practice.

Boys Soccer: Brian Campbell- 215-3111 or brian_campbell@rsu40.org. Boys interested in trying out should meet on the MV Baseball Field. Preseason practices will run from 5:30-7:30. Cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards are required.

Football: Ryan Snell- 735-4769 or rsnell3232@hotmail.com. Athletes will meet at 4:00 on the front field at MVHS. Preseason practices will run 4:00-6:00 until school begins. Any players who do not attend equipment handout on August 18th 5-6:30, should arrive Monday by 3:00 to get their gear.

Girls Volleyball Club: Ryan McNelly- 975-3182 or yan_mcnelly@rsu40.org. Girls will meet in the MMS gym from 4-5:30 on Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22 the first week. Please bring white knee pads with you.

Medomak Middle School

Football: Isaac Simmons- isaacsimmons822@icloud.com or 542-6505. Football begins on Monday, August 19th. Practices will run 4:00-6:00 on the front field at MVHS/MMS until school begins. Equipment handout will be Sunday, August 18 from 3:30-5:00 by the MVHS athletic garage behind the gym. Cleats and mouth guards are required.

Girls Soccer: Karen Gardiner – Karen_Gardiner@rsu40.org or 832-5028

Boys Soccer: Alanna Starr – Alanna_Starr@rsu40.org or 832-5028

Practices for MMS Girls and Boys Soccer begin Monday, August 26. Athletes interested in trying out should meet on the MMS soccer field. Week one practices will run Monday thru Thursday from 4:00-5:30. Actual tryouts will be Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29. Cleats, sneakers, mouth and shin guards are required.

Cross-Country: Lorraine Knight: Lorraine_Knight@rsu40.org or 832-5028. Girls and Boys Cross-Country begins on Tuesday, August 27. Athletes will meet in front of MMS. Week one practices are Tuesday, August 27, Wednesday, August 28, and Thursday, August 29 from 4:00-5:30.

Fall Cheer Club: Volunteer Coaches Braelyn Hood & Hope Mason: Please contact Matt Lash with any questions/FMI. First week practices will be Wednesday, August 21 and Friday August, 23 by the MVHS gym. The season will consist of up to two practices a week and cheering at home MMS football games.

All MVHS & MMS athletes must return a completed Sports Participation and Approval Form, along with proof of sports physical (good for two years) and health insurance before or on the first day. All required forms can be downloaded at www.rsu40.org under “Programs”, “Athletics”, then “Athletic Forms”. Parents can turn in paperwork at the main offices, fax to

the attention of the athletic director at 832-2280 or 832-5710, email, or by handing in on the first date. Each athlete should come to practice in the appropriate clothing and footwear. Be prepared for hot conditions. Bring plenty of water or sports drinks. Soccer players are required to wear shin and mouth guards and football players a mouth guard.

FMI please contact Matt Lash at 542-1475 or via email at Matthew_Lash@rsu40.org.

