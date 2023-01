The Medomak Valley/Lincoln Academy basketball games scheduled to be played Thursday, Jan. 5, have been postponed to Friday, Jan. 6.

The Medomak Valley girls host Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. Junior varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m.; varsity at 7 p.m.

The Lincoln Academy boys host the Medomak Valley boys at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. Junior varsity tips off at 5 p.m. Varsity follows at 6 p.m.

