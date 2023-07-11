Medomak Valley Little League 11-12 softball all-stars defeated Bonney Eagle 3-1 in seven innings on July 10 in Brewer to advance to the State Little League championship game, to be played Wednesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. Kendall Wyman struck out 10 in the win (2H, 1B). Lily Ryan struck out 18 in the loss. Hitting for Medomak were Ari Pierpont with a double, and Kiki Ames and Olivia Campbell with a single each. Kenzie Franek and Emily Ireland had a hit each for Bonney Eagle.

Medomak led 1-0 after five innings when Ames scored after reaching on a single. Bonney Eagle tied the game in the sixth on a run from Grace McGiven forcing an extra inning. Medomak went to work in the seventh, scoring two runs to win their third straight game of the State tourney. Kendall Wyman reached on a walk, Caroline Snell hit a sacrifice bunt and Ames reached on a dropped third strike. Wyman and Ames scored.

