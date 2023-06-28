Medomak Valley 11 & 12 Little League softball All-star swept the District 2 tournament to win the championship with a 17-0 three inning mercy ruling win over Five Town on June 27 in Rockland. Medomak defeated Oceanside 19-8 and Lincoln County 14-4 to advance to the District 2 championship game.

Kendall Wyman threw a no-hit, shut-out in the win, and faced just nine batters in the three inning win (5K, 3HP). The three Five Town batters that were hit by pitches, were thrown out by Medomak catcher Aubrey Court.

Hitting for Medomak were Rheanna Simmons ( 3RBI) and Eliza Prock ( 2RBI) with two singles each, Ari Pierpont (2 RBI) a double, and Caroline Snell (RBI), Court (3RBI), and Olivia Campbell a single each. Kiki Ames had 3 RBI.

