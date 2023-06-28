Advanced Search
Medomak Valley sweeps District 2, headed to State tournament Medomak 17 - Five Town 0

at

Medomak Valley 11 & 12 Little League softball All-star swept the District 2 tournament to win the championship with a 17-0 three inning mercy ruling win over Five Town on June 27 in Rockland. Medomak defeated Oceanside 19-8 and Lincoln County 14-4 to advance to the District 2 championship game.

Kendall Wyman  threw a no-hit, shut-out in the win, and faced just nine batters in the three inning win (5K, 3HP). The three Five Town batters that were hit by pitches, were thrown out by Medomak catcher Aubrey Court.

Hitting for Medomak were Rheanna Simmons ( 3RBI) and Eliza Prock ( 2RBI) with two singles each, Ari Pierpont (2 RBI) a double, and Caroline Snell (RBI), Court (3RBI), and Olivia Campbell a single each. Kiki Ames had 3 RBI.

Medomak Valley 11&12 softball all-stars won the District 2 tournament, to qualify for the State Little League tournament. Team members are (front from left) Aubrey Court, Kendall Wyman, Caroline Snell, Autumn Holub, Bri Knutson, (back) Ari Pierpont, Eliza Prock, Sydney Boggs, Rheanna Simmons, Raenna Fallin, Olivia Campbell, and Kiki Ames. (Paula Roberts photo)

