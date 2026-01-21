Medomak Valley Wins KVAC Cheering Championship

The Medomak Valley cheering team won the Class B KVAC championship at the Central Maine Cheering Classic on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center. The crowded event included the KVAC Class A and B, Mountain Valley Conference, and Western Maine Conference championships.

Fifteen teams competed for the KVAC Class B title, with Medomak Valley coming out on top (68 points) followed by Gardiner (62.65) and Waterville/Messalonskee (61.1). It was the ninth time that Medomak Valley has won the title since 2011 and the first since 2022.

The program has overcome challenges the past three years to make it back to the top. At the 2024 KVAC Class B championships, the Panthers struggled and placed 13th out of 16 teams with a score of 29.55 points. Last year, Medomak Valley improved by placing fourth. Now, the Panthers are champions again.

“We’re super proud of how the girls performed,” said Julie Schumann who shares the head coaching duties with Heather Simmons. “We’re still trying to blend in where our injured senior is missing.”

Each team performed a three minute routine. Four judges scored the KVAC performances based on a set of criteria including tumbling, cheering motions, pyramids, performance appeal, showmanship, jumps, dance, stunts, and formation spacing. The scores were weighted based on the difficulty of the components, and the execution.

“There are just a few small things we will be working on as we approach the regional and state competitions,” said Schumann. “If all goes well, we may try adding in some motions or increasing difficulty in stunts. Our goal is to make sure we maintain sharpness and confidence.”

Coached by Schumann and Simmons, the Medomak Valley cheering team members include Peyton Eaton, Alanna Goss, Felicity Griffin, Autumn Holub, Maddie Lash, Heaven Luce, Ella McClean, Addy Morris, Hannah Richards, Jennika Schumann, and Natalie Simmons.

Next up for the Panthers is the Class B South regional championship on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Sanford High School. The state Class B championship for qualifying teams will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here are some more photos from the event:

