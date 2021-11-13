On Saturday, November 20th there will be a youth boys basketball clinic for grades 3 and 4 at Medomak Middle School from 9:00-10:30. On Saturday, November 20th there will be a youth boys basketball clinic for grades 5 and 6) at Medomak Valley High School from 11:00-12:30.

All participants can sign up the day of the clinic. If you are unable to make the clinic please let us know so we can put your son on a team. The Medomak Valley Youth League Games will begin Saturday, December 4th. Grades 3/4 will play games at the Warren School and Grades 5/6 will play games at the Medomak Middle School.

If you have any questions or concerns call Coach DePatsy at 207-542-3671 or email at: nick.depatsy@fivetowns.net. You can also call Dusty Starr at 207-975-4145.

Please wear a mask on November 20th.

