Medomak Valley’s Grady Pease Wins 200th Match, A School First

Senior Grady Pease became the first Medomak Valley High School wrestler to reach the 200-win milestone during the Class B South regional championship meet on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Waldoboro.

Pease defeated Giovanni Patterson, of Dirigo, by technical fall 16-0 at the 3:15 mark in his semifinal bout to accomplish the feat. Pease collected win number 201 in his next match, which earned him the Class B South title in the 190-pound weight class.

“I’m very happy to hit 200, but I am hoping it helps us come away with a team victory today,” said Pease after his win. “I’ve spent a crazy amount of time working in the gym for this moment. I credit my family for giving me this opportunity by traveling around to so many tournaments over the years.”

Pease’s career record is 201-31, with the majority of the losses coming from his freshman and sophomore years when he was still honing his craft.

The 200th win milestone is just the latest wrestling achievement for Pease, who aims to defend his 2025 Class B state title when he heads to Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 14. So far this season, he has won the KVAC championship and the Class B South crown in the 190-pound division. He also surpassed the Medomak Valley all-time wrestling record of 177 wins which was set by Erik Benner in 2020.

Pease began competing in organized wrestling at age 4 along with his twin brother Shamus, who has 196 wins in his career after winning the regional championship in the 215-pound division at the Class B South meet.

The Pease twins both reached the 100-win milestone as juniors in January 2025 and crossed the 150-win mark together in December 2025.

“I’m most proud of both Grady and Shamus not for their records but for them just being good people, working with hundreds of other athletes, coaches and community members,” said their father Jason Pease, who serves as an assistant coach for the Panthers. “Wrestling is truly a huge family that takes care of each other.”

Shamus Pease has a chance to join his brother in the elite 200 win club if he can win four matches between the Class B state championship meet and the New England championship qualifier on Friday, Feb. 20 in Auburn.

The Pease twins are not the only wrestlers to reach an important milestone this season for the Panthers, who are legitimate contenders for a team championship at the upcoming state meet. Fellow seniors Cole Bales and Nathan Staples each logged their 100th career victory during a meet held on Jan. 8 in Waldoboro.

“It’s awesome to have a 200 match winner like Grady on the team,” said Jed Harris, who has been the head coach at Medomak for all four years of Grady’s prolific high school career. “He works very hard and is a mentor that takes time to teach younger teammates. It’s like having an extra coach for the team.”

On the sidelines during the regional championship meet, Grady Pease took time to share tips with sophomore wrestler A.J. Tardif on what he observed during his match.

“Coaching is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Pease. “I had great coaches all the way through, so I definitely would enjoy coming back to the community to coach someday and just give back.”

In the meantime, Pease is focused on helping his teammates and winning his second straight state championship. He plans to continue wrestling in college and has committed to join the NCAA Division III team at Castleton University in Vermont in the fall.

