Medomak Valley’s Pease Twins Pin Down 100th Wins

Medomak Valley juniors Shamus and Grady Pease were recognized for securing their 100th career wins on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at their final home wrestling meet of the season. The twins, from Jefferson, earned their coveted 100 wins earlier in the month.

The Pease twins join Medomak Valley’s elite 100-win club, which includes Glenn Brown (1987), Randy Simmons (1995), Steven Genthner (2010), Cyril Miller (2014), Steven Thompson (2017), Elias Miller (2019), Eric Benner (2021), Gavin Readinger (2021), Tyler Cox (2021), Amos Hinkley (2019), Marshall Addy (2024), and Nathan Gess (2024).

Shamus Pease has bragging rights for being born two minutes before his brother, but Grady Pease earned his 100th career win first during a meet at Edward Little on Jan. 4. Grady’s 100th win was a major decision win over Caden Dulce. He wrestles at 190 pounds.

Shamus, who wrestles at 175 pounds, earned his 100th win four days later at Winslow by pin in 22 seconds over MCI.

Shamus has a record of 107 wins and 25 losses, and Grady a record of 110 wins and 22 losses.

“It is an amazing achievement,” Shamus said. “It is pretty awesome getting it junior year.”

The twins, who have been wrestling since age 4, have always been competitive with one another.

“It is kind of a little race between us. We are super competitive. No matter what the sport is, one has to be better than the other,” Grady said.

Both of them have their sights set on breaking Eric Benner’s record of 177 career wins.

“It has been a delight to have them come here,” Medomak Valley coach Jeb Harris said. “Hopefully they can vie for a school record.”

In addition to Harris, the twins are grateful for their out-of-season coach Shawn St. Cyr, who also coached them in Central Lincoln Academy Wrestling, in Somerhill wrestling in junior high, and in USA Maine Wrestling.

They area also grateful to their father, Jason, who Grady said has been “super helpful” throughout their whole journey – including taking the twins to extra places – and their mom, Shanna.

Grady said his most memorable win came as a freshman competing at the Class B state meet when he beat a kid from Belfast. Shamus’ most memorable win also came during his freshman year at states when he beat Piscataquis Community High School senior Dominic Zeller in double overtime.

“It was the ultimate ride out,” he said.

Both wrestlers have placed second in their respective weight division at states: Grady, at 190 pounds in his sophomore year; and Shamus, at 175 in his freshmen year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

