Gardiner 3 – Medomak 0

The Medomak Valley volleyball team was shut out by Gardiner 3-0 in a Class C showdown on Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Gardiner. Gardiner rallied to win the first set 25-14, cruised to a 25-13 win in the second set, and subdued an early Panthers rally to take the third set 25-12.

Maggie Bruno led the Panthers in kills with five and tied with Katie Bickel and Rheanne Simmons for the most digs with seven. Abby Kopishke had the most assists for Medomak with nine. Andi Winchenbach led the team with three service aces.

Gardiner improved to 11-2 on the season while the Panthers fell to 8-5. Medomak is now ranked sixth out of 11 teams in Class C with one regular season match remaining. The Panthers will play Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 16 at Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro.

Medomak 3 – Brunswick 0

The Medomak Valley girls volleyball team beat Brunswick 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 10 in Brunswick. The Panthers won the first set 25-15, took the second set 25-17, and completed the sweep with a 25-14 victory in the third set.

Abby Kopishke led the way for the Panthers with five kills and eight assists. Maggie Bruno had the most service aces for Medomak with eight and had six digs. Libero Katie Bickel had the most digs with seven. Andi Winchenbach and Paige Gerlack logged four aces apiece. Winchenbach recorded the only block in the match for the Panthers. Rheanne Simmons added six digs.

The Panthers improved to 8-4 in their inaugural varsity season while Brunswick fell to 1-12.

