Medomak won the District 2 Little League softball championship for ages 8-10 with an 18-0 win over Lincoln on June 30 in Friendship. With the win, the team advanced to the state tournament, which will be held in South Berwick beginning on Friday, July 11.

Medomak scored six runs in the first inning and twelve in the second to clinch the victory. The game ended early after Lincoln batted in the top of the third inning due to the 15-run mercy rule. Angeline Simmons pitched a no-hitter to earn the victory in the pitching circle. Simmons struck out nine batters and allowed only a pair of walks in her three innings of work to notch the shutout win. Charlotte Dostie and Caris Ehle each hit a pair of singles for the winning team. Haddie Rice and Simmons each hit one.

Coached by Mike Dostie, Anthony Nelson, and Sara Cowan, the roster includes Paisley Wotton, Peyton Cowan, Laylah Simmons, Quincy Boggs, Ava Nelson, Angeline Simmons, Caris Ehle, Harper Yeaton, Ady Luce, Haddie Rice, Jacelynn Teele, and Charlotte Dostie.

Lincoln County 10 – Five Town 9

The Lincoln 8-10 softball team beat Five Town 10-9 on Sunday, June 29 in Friendship to earn a spot in the District 2 Little League softball championship game against undefeated Medomak. Lincoln County pounded out five hits in the bottom of the first inningto claim an early 5-0 lead.

Five Town countered with four runs in the second inning, and two more in the third to take a 6-5 lead before Lincoln County tied it 6-6 in the bottom half of the third. Five Town scored a run in each of the next two innings to lead 8-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Lincoln County rallied for four runs to put the game away. Five Town scored one run in the final inning to make it a close one-run game, 10-9.

Lincoln County swung their bats well and often in the game, knocking out 12 base hits in the contest with nine different players recording a hit. Lauren Michaud led the charge with three singles and Olivia Sproul hit a double and a single. Bristol Brewer hit a double, and Cora Wissman, Adley Cawthorn, Amelia Figueroa, Emmelia Abbott, Cecilia Child, and Mathilda Lane each hit a single.Elani Marancik earned the win in the pitching circle for Lincoln, allowing six hits and striking out five batters in six innings of work.

Five Town 17 – Lincoln County 13

The Lincoln softball team lost to Five Town 17-13 on Saturday, June 29 in Friendship in the opening game of the District 2 Little League tournament. The game ended abruptly in the top of the sixth inning due to a deluge of rain, with Five Town in the lead.

Olivia Sproul hit three singles to lead Lincoln County at the plate. Also getting hits were Lauren Michaud with a double and Cora Wissman, Adley Cawthorn and Mathilda Lane with one single each. Michaud and Sproul each scored three times and Wissman crossed the plate twice. Lane pitched for Lincoln County, and recorded four strikeouts during five innings in the pitching circle.

Medomak 10 – Five Town 8

The Medomak softball team beat Five Town 10-8 on Sunday, June 29 in Friendship to earn a spot in the District 2 Little League softball championship game. Medomak belted 12 hits in the game as they rallied back from an early 2-1 deficit to advance in the tournament.

Caris Ehle smacked a home run and hit a pair of singles to lead the Medomak offense. Laylah Simmons hit three singles, and Angeline Simmons had a double and a single. Jacelynn Teele, Haddie Rice, Charlotte Dostie, and Peyton Cowan each hit one single for the winning team. Medomak’s Angeline Simmons struck out nine Five Town batters and allowed three hits on the way to earning the win in the pitching circle.

