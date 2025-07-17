Medomak Valley overcame an early deficit to beat Five Town 6-3 in the championship game of the District 2 Little League 11-12 championship tournament on Friday, July 11 at Sukeforth Field in Waldoboro.

Five Town (2-2) led 2-1 until Medomak (3-0) rallied for three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. Five Town plated one run in their half of the fifth inning to close the gap to 6-3, but Medomak pitcher A.J. Simmons and the defense shut them down the rest of the way to seal the win. Simmons had the key hit of the game, as he belted a triple to knock in a pair of runs to boost Medomak to a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Before Simmons’ triple, Grady Rice advanced to first base after being hit by a pitch, and Landyn Ambridge singled. After Simmons’s triple scored the pair, Nikolas Marr hit a single to plate Simmons and extend the Medomak lead to 4-2. Also hitting singles in the game for Medomak were Morgan Carlson and Jameson Michaud. Simmons pitched the final 5.1 innings to earn the win on the mound for Medomak. He struck out seven Five Town batters while allowing one run on three hits and two walks.

Reed Kavanaugh pitched the first 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks before being relieved by Simmons.

The roster for the Medomak Valley District 2 championship team included Gunner Adkins, Landyn Ambridge, Morgan Carlson, Draiden Hughes, Reed Kavanaugh, Sebastian Langley, Nikolas Marr, William McKellar, Jameson Michaud, Grady Rice, Sawyer Rogers, and A.J. Simmons. The team was coached by Robert Griffin, Ashley McKellar, and Greg Rice.

Medomak 14 – Oceanside 4

The Medomak Valley 11-12 Little League baseball All-Stars defeated Oceanside 14-4 on Thursday, July 10 in District 2 play on Sukeforth Field in Waldoboro.

Medomak took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when leadoff batter Morgan Carlson hit a single, moved over on a Grady Rice sacrifice bunt and a Landyn Ambridge single, and scored on an A.J. Simmons fielder’s choice.

Oceanside took the lead with four runs in the home half of the first on two errors, an RBI single by Tristan Etheridge, and an RBI ground out by Joel Woodman. Medomak plated a run in the second when Reed Kavanaugh walked and scored with the bases loaded when Jameson Michaud was hit by a pitch.

Ambridge (11K, 1B, 0H) relieved starter Kavanaugh (4R, 1H, 1B, 2K) in the second inning and shut down Oceanside over the final six innings to collect the win.

Medomak got their bats goingfor eight runs in the fourth inning. Oceanside made three errors in the inning. Offensive highlights for Medomak were a Kavanaugh single, an RBI walk by Draiden Hughes, a two-run double from Morgan Carlson, and an RBI single by Simmons. Medomak added two runs in the fifth. Nikolas Marr singled and scored on a Jameson Michaud single and Will McKellar reached on an error and scored on a Gunner Adkins single. Medomak scored two runs in the sixth on two errors and singles by Rice and Kavanaugh.

Hitting for Medomak were Carlson with a double and single, Kavnaugh two singles, and Rice, Ambridge, Simmons, Marr, Michaud, and Adkins a single each.Etheridge had the only hit for Oceanside.

Starting pitcher Etheridge took the loss for Oceanside (3I, 6K, 3HP, 4B, 3H, 5R). Logan Miller and Joel Woodman pitched in relief.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

