The Medomak Valley High School cheerleaders defended their South B Regional title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25. This is the 10th straight regional win for the Panther squad.

Medomak coach Heather Simmons said losing to Leavitt last week at KVAC’s “was a great motivator” for her Panther squad in practices this week.

Medomak scored 81.7 points to defend their title, beating out Leavitt with a score of 73.9.

Joining Medomak and Leavitt in qualifying for states are Morse with a score of 69.8, Erskine Academy, 67.7; Gray New Gloucester, 67.6; and Freeport, 61.4.

Lincoln Academy took 10th at the competition with a score of 41.8. Three cheerleaders were ill and could not compete, and the Eagles reworked their routine

