Medomak Wins South B Cheering Championship 10th straight regional title for Panthers

at

The Medomak Valley High School cheerleaders defended their South B Regional title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25. This is the 10th straight regional win for the Panther squad.

Medomak coach Heather Simmons said losing to Leavitt last week at KVAC’s “was a great motivator” for her Panther squad in practices this week.

2020 South B Regional cheering champions, the Medomak Valley Panthers. The Regional title was the 10th straight for the Panther squad. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Vallley shows off their winning form at the South B Regional cheering championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Panther cheerleaders make a basket catch at Regionals. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoiln Academy cheerleaders catch a flyer. (Paula Roberts photo)

LA cheerleaders perform a stunt at Regionals on Jan. 25. (Paula Roberts photo)

Eagle cheerleaders nail this stunt at South B Regionals. (Paula Roberts photo)

Erskine Academy cheerleaders qualified for States with a fourth place finish at the South B Regionals. Two team members Bella Bishop of Whitefield and Cadence Rau of Jefferson are from Lincoln County. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak scored 81.7 points to defend their title, beating out Leavitt with a score of 73.9.

Joining Medomak and Leavitt in qualifying for states are Morse with a score of 69.8, Erskine Academy, 67.7; Gray New Gloucester, 67.6; and Freeport, 61.4.

Lincoln Academy took 10th at the competition with a score of 41.8. Three cheerleaders were ill and could not compete, and the Eagles reworked their routine

