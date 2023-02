Medomak Valley defeated Lincoln Academy 48-45 in a boys basketball game that came down to the wire on January 31 in Waldoboro. Kory Donlin blocked the Eagles on their last second 3-point attempt The Eagles led 12-11 at the quarter, 24-17 at the half and the two teams were tied 35-35 at the end of three. The Panthers were led by Gabe Lash with 18 points, Donlin 12 and Finn Parmley 9. Lincoln was led by Lucas Houghton and Gabe Hagar with 12 each, and Jake Masters 9.

