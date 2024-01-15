Advanced Search
Medomak wrestler earns 100th career win Marshall Addy reaches wrestling milestone

at

Medomak Valley senior Marshall Addy collected his 100th career win on Monday, Jan. 15 at Mt.View. Addy wrestled the first match of the day in the six team tournament to accomplish the goal. He defeated his Messalonskee opponent by 13-1 major decision in a grueling match to reach the mile stone.

His freshman year, the wrestling season was cancelled due to COVID 19, and there was a masked shorter season his sophomore year. Reaching 100 wins in two and a half seasons, is equivalent to scoring 1,000 points in basketball. Addy estimates he has just 15 losses in his high school career.

Medomak Valley presented senior Marshall Addy with a plaque in recognition of his 100th win on Monday, Jan. 15 at Mt.View. Pictured with him are coaches Elias Miller (left) and Jed Harris. (Paula Roberts photo)

