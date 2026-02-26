Medomak Wrestler Shamus Pease Joins Rare 200-Win Club

Medomak Valley senior Shamus Pease earned his 200th career win during his first match at the New England qualifier tournament on Friday, Feb. 20 in Auburn.

Pease pinned Marcus Harriman, of Sanford, in 0:46 in a 215-pound weight class bout to advance to the tournament semifinals and in doing so reached a rare milestone that only his twin brother Grady has matched in the history of Medomak Valley wrestling.

“This victory is my favorite one,” said Pease. “It is the culmination of all the work I have put in and all the support my family has dedicated toward my success. It is nice to do it at this tournament where there are so many great Maine wrestlers gathered.”

The 200th victory is yet another accomplishment for the elite wrestler. Pease won the Class B state championship in the 215-pound class on Feb. 14. He was the state runner-up in the 175-pound weight class in 2025 and 2023 and placed fourth in 2024.

It is hard to guess how many wins that Pease has tallied over his lifetime. Both he and his brother began competing in organized wrestling at age 4.

“We’ve had so much fun being a part of Shamus’ wrestling over the years,” said his mother Shanna Pease, who has joined an elite wrestling category herself – the 400-win mom club. “The best part of Shamus’ journey to 200 wins has been the wrestling community. We’ve met so many great friends across the state through the sport and I am grateful for that.”

Both Shamus Pease and his mom were in agreement that the family travel has been the most fun part of wrestling over the years. Shanna Pease noted that one highlight was a tournament in Canada several years ago when Shamus and all the other kids ran wild throughout the hotel, and the parents were having fun, too. Back then the community made the best memories, and the wrestling was a bonus.

Now, as things wind down in Shamus Pease’s high school career, every match takes on a new meaning for his whole family.

When asked if he has ever wrestled his mom, Shamus was quick to note that he has not, but that he inherited some of his toughness and competitiveness and that she is strong and could likely win the battle.

“I think it is great that girls wrestling is growing really fast in Maine,” said Shanna Pease when asked if she has tried wresting. “I was more into other sports when I was a teen, but it would have been fun. I like being a wrestling mom and am good at it so I think I will just stick to that.”

Shanna Pease’s opportunities to enjoy her high school wrestling mom hobby are fading. Thankfully, her boys both qualified for the New England championships, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8 in Providence, R.I. to continue their high school career.

Grady earned first place in the 190-pound weight class, and Shamus took second in the 215-pound division at the New England qualifier on Feb. 20. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the New England championships (see related article in this edition).

Wrestling has always been a family activity. Shamus and Grady’s father Jason Pease has had an up-close seat watching his sons perform on that mat, while in the role of assistant coach for the Medomak wrestling team.

“We are most proud of the fine young man that Shamus has become,” said Jason Pease. “The wrestling community is a huge family, and he was raised around many great people so now he is displaying the same attributes. Shanna and I have received numerous compliments about the way that Shamus and Grady work with the youth wrestlers across Maine.”

The Pease twins have been breaking milestones in close timing ever since they both reached the 100-win milestone as juniors in January 2025 and then set the 150 mark together in December. Grady Pease won his 200th match at the Class B South regional championship on Feb. 7.

Other Panthers who have reached 100 wins include seniors Cole Bales and Nathan Staples, Nathan Gess (103, 2024), Marshall Addy (120, 2024), Tyler Cox (105, 2021), Gavin Readinger (105, 2021), Erik Benner (177, 2020), Elias Miller (169, 2019), Amos Hinkley (117, 2019), Steven Thompson (119, 2017), Cyril Miller (136, 2014), Steven Genthner (118, 2010), Randy Simmons (108, 1995) and Glen Brown (100, 1987).

As far as future plans go, Shamus Pease was sworn into the Army last week. He will go to boot camp in July, then to Texas in October for medic school, according to his father. Until then, he is still a high school wrestler and there is a New England championship to grapple with.

