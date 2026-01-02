Medomak Wrestlers Grady and Shamus Pease Secure 150th Wins

Medomak Valley senior twins Grady and Shamus Pease joined an elite group of wrestlers, by securing their 150th wins seven days apart in December.

Grady met the milestone on Dec. 13 at Gardiner with a second period pin. Shamus reached 150 wins on Dec. 20 at Wells with a second period pin.

The brothers now have their sights set on breaking Medomak’s all-time career win record, set by Erik Benner at 177.

Both wrestlers secured their 100th career win as juniors in January 2025. Grady hit the 100 win milestone four days before Shamus, who is older by two minutes.

The Pease twins started wrestling at age 4. Grady is the defending Class B state 190-pound champion. Shamus is the 175-pound Class B South defending champion.

Other 150 win club members at Medomak include Benner, Cyril Miller, and Elias Miller.

