Medomak Valley wrestlers placed third at the South Class B championships on Feb. 8 at Medomak Valley. Tyler Cox won the 170 pound Regional title, Erik Benner (195) and Jakob Gess (220) placed second; Gavin Readinger (120) and Nolan Grubb (160) placed third and Brady Carter (145) placed fourth. Lincoln Academy freshman Sullivan Anderson placed fourth at 132 pounds. All seven wrestlers qualify for the State Class B championships.

