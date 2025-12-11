Shamus Pease and Grady Pease Both Win All Five Of Their Matches

Medomak Wrestling Wins One Of Five at First Meet

The Medomak Valley wrestling team won a match while hosting a six-school dual meet on Saturday, Dec. 6 in Waldoboro. The shorthanded Panthers notched a 37-36 victory over Gardiner and lost 42-32 to Maine Central Institute, 54-27 to Cony, 59-11 to Monmouth, and 48-36 to Mt. Blue. The Panthers also competed against an independent wrestler from Maranacook, who did not register a team score.

Seniors Shamus Pease (215 pound weight class) and Grady Pease (190) both won all five of their matches to lead the Panthers. Cole Bales (285) won four out of five matches.

The Panthers were missing multiple wrestlers due to illness, injury, and academic challenges and had to forfeit several matches, especially in the lighter weight classes.

“We hope to be back at full strength in time for the next meet,” said assistant coach Jason Pease.

Medomak Valley results by weight class are as follows:

138: Mitchell Collins was pinned by Ethan Proctor (G) in 2:29, won 19-4 over Tahay Cook (MCI), was pinned by Evan Pitcher (C) in 0:21, was pinned by Jonah Schultz (M) in 1:20, and pinned Dylan Sweatt (Mt.B) in 2:37.

150: Grayson Downing pinned Campbell Frith (G) in 1:30, pinned Nathan Poissonnier (MCI) in 0:12, pinned Riley Mooney (C) in 2:22, was pinned by Carter Rand (M) in 3:42, and was pinned by Rowan Galkowski (Mt.B) in 0:35.

165: Reid Grindle pinned Quinton Cheney (G) in 1:37, pinned Felix Keresey (MCI) in 2:40, won by forfeit over Cony, lost 17-2 to Noah Schultz (M), pinned Shawn Cushing (Mt.B) in 0:49, and pinned Jacob Reilly (Maranacook).

175: Chris Aiken pinned Jordan Brown (G) in 1:28, and was pinned by Kayden Giles (MCI) in 0:43. Rowan Augustine was pinned by Carmine Scalia (M) in 1:58, was pinned by Kaiden Veilleux (C) in 0:36, and was pinned Xander Adams (Mt.B) in 1:27.

190: Grady Pease pinned Ty Labonte (G) in 1:27, won 6-3 over Muiin Cook (MCI), won 4-1 over Liam Scheis-Hooyman (C), won 18 1 over Braden McKenzie (M), and pinned Reed Cousineau (Mt.B) in 0:32.

215: Shamus Pease pinned Jack Gauthier (G) in 0:16, pinned Diego Campo (MCI) in 1:02, pinned Deacon Dolloff (C) in 0:24, pinned Emmett Cody (M) in 1:04, and pinned Casey Adams (Mt.B) in 2:21.

285: Cole Bales pinned Kaiden Kendall (G) in 0:35, pinned Jacob Baker (MCI) in 0:16, pinned Garrett Geishaker (C) in 1:36, was pinned by Isaiah Trott (M) in 2:00, and pinned Kelton Morgan (Mt.B) in 0:18.

