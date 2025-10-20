Medomak Youth Basketball Clinics

Medomak is hosting youth boys basketball clinics for grades 3-6 on November 1 and 15, at Medomak Valley High School.

The grade 3-4 clinic will be held from 9-10:30 on both days, and the grade 5-6 clinic from 10:30-12 noon on both days.

Participants can register at the clinics. Anyone unable to participate in the clinics, but still wants to play winter basketball, please contact coach Nick DePatsy at 207-543-3671 or at nick.depatsy@fivetowns.net, or coach Dusty Starr at 207-975-4145 or dstarrjr21@icloud.com. The winter basketball season runs through January 24.

