The Medomak youth boys basketball program will tip off on Saturday, Nov. 12 for grades 3-6. There will be a basketball clinic on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 for grades 3-6 at Medomak Valley High School.

Any boy interested in participating, can register at one of the clinics or email coach Nick DePatsy at nick.depatsy@fivetowns.net or call at (207) 542-3671. Anyone who is unable to attend the two clinics, please email or call DePatsy to have a spot reserved.

On November 12 and 19, grades 3 & 4 will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. and grades 5 & 6 will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the MVHS gymnasium. The program will run from November 12 through January 21.

The cost of the program is $40 per participant. The first two clinics will consist of skill development and games. This will give coaches the opportunity to evaluate the players. Practices will be during the week and games will be held on Saturday’s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

