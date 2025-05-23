Medomak Valley softball pitching ace Sidney Nichols fired up a perfect game in the Lady Panthers 15-0, three inning, mercy rule win over Lincoln Academy. Nichols struck out eight, walked none, and gave up no hits. Olivia Ball took the loss for the Eagles (2I,8H,6R,3B, 1K), and Bronwen Coffin closed out the game in the pitching circle (.2I, 5H, 9R, 2B, 0K).

The Panthers smashed 13 hits in the win. Arianna Sproul drove in three runs with two doubles and a single, and Claudia Feeley belted a three run homerun to lead the Panthers offense. Also hitting for Medomak were Nichols with a double and single, Kendall Simmons two singles (2RBI), Kytana Williamson a double (RBI), Grace Havener a double (2 RBI), and Peyton Eaton, Grace Townsend, Maddie Wilshire (RBI), and Ivy McCollett (RBI) a single each.

