Mid Coast Babe Ruth hangs up their bats for the season

After several weeks of consideration, the Mid Coast Babe Ruth League has decided to cancel the 2020 Babe Ruth Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several reasons led to this decision.

First, the Governor’s limit on gatherings of no more than 10 people means no practices until June. In June, gatherings can increase to 50, but social distancing must still be followed.

“Another obstacle is the fact that many of our teams do not have a field to use for practice or games, as many school fields will not be available to be used for practice or games,” league president Don Shields commented.

The Mid Coast Babe Ruth League is the oldest active Babe Ruth league in Maine, and we will resume play next year on May 16, 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

