Midcoast Maine IEA Team Celebrates Season

The Midcoast Maine Interscholastic Equestrian Association team had an end of the season celebration on Feb. 22 to acknowledge all the hard work and success of the team this year.

Gathering at Aboca Beads and Jewelry in Damariscotta, each team member made a bracelet for another team member as a reminder of the year and a good luck charm for Zone 1 finals Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30.

On Feb. 23, team coach Virginia Shaw Genthner traveled to Dover Saddlery in Plaistow, N.H. for a book signing for her series of children’s books featuring her horse Jellybean, who also participated in the IEA season.

Next weekend, the Midcoast team will travel to Springfield, Mass. for a two day competition featuring the best 16 teams in Zone 1, which includes all of New England. The high school team will compete in seven classes and the middle school team in five. Coach Genthner will decide who will ride for the team.

In addition, Ava Genthner, Leah Kirkland and Madison Moon will compete individually.

The winning teams and first place finishers in each individual class will advance to the national finals in St. Louis, Mo. in April.

