Midcoast Team Finishes 13th at National Equestrian Championships

The Midcoast Maine IEA team placed 13th at the IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage National Finals held April 23-26 at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Mo. Eighteen of the top teams from around the country competed at the event. It was the first time that the Midcoast Maine IEA team had qualified for the sport’s most prestigious tournament.

Coached by Virginia Shaw, the team trains at Stonewall Stables at the West Neck Farm in Nobleboro.

“The girls all rode well, and it was a great experience,” said Kristen Mugnai, of Alna, who serves as the manager of the team. “We were not in the ribbons, but we were 13th and scored some points. The top 2% of all IEA riders in the country competed at national finals.”

Leah Kirkland had the top finish for Midcoast Maine IEA at the event, earning second in the JV novice flat. Ava Genthner also scored points for the team by placing second in the varsity open flat.

Also competing for Midcoast Maine IEA at the national finals were Emma Crooker in varsity open fences; Isabelle Bathe in varsity intermediate fences; Ella Curtis in JV novice fences; Madison Moon in varsity intermediate flat; and Hannah Fougner in JV beginner flat.

“We were surprised that the top two teams at the finals were both from North Carolina, with the other top teams from South Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania,” said Mugnai. “No teams from Zone 1 or 2 did better than we did, and the team that won Zone 1 and was very strong at zone finals did not place at all.”

Mugnai noted that there is a formula for success at the finals, and that it is something that is challenging for Midcoast Maine IEA.

“The teams at the top all did what we call ‘putting points on the board’ in multiple classes,” said Mugnai. “All seven classes have 18 riders and only the top six receive points. If your team can place in the top six in multiple classes, you will be near the top.”

Despite not placing near the top, the Midcoast IEA team met some goals along the way.

“Both Leah and Ava went to finals with the goal of making the ‘callback,’” said Mugnai. “The flat classes run in two heats of eight and then the top eight overall are called back for a second flat class on a different horse. Leah went to nationals as an individual last year and did not make the callback and Ava had never been to nationals. They both made the callback and rode well.”

The girls were able to overcome any concerns they had about riding random horses during the national competition in Missouri.

“Overall, the horse quality was excellent,” said Mugnai. “(Coach) Virginia (Shaw) has seen Nationals several times and she said it was the highest quality overall she has seen. The girls all loved the horses they rode. We thought Emma (Crocker) probably drew the most challenging horse, but she loved him and said he was a lot like her horse.”

“The horse I got was a perfect draw for me, he listened very well and was willing to do anything I needed,” said Curtis.

While the equestrian competition was the main purpose of the trip to Missouri, Mugnai noted that the girls bonded during the adventure and had some time to socialize with other competitors from throughout the USA at the event.

“We were at the show from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and then had dinner, so we didn’t have a lot of down time,” said Mugnai. “The girls got all dressed up and had a nice time at the IEA prom on Saturday night, and we had a nice team barbecue outing on Sunday night.”

Fougner said she was proud to make it to nationals together as a team. While she was nervous right before she entered the ring for her competition, as soon as she turned into the ring she felt like she belonged there.

“Some of the highlights for me included spending time with the team at the IEA prom and at the dinner at Sugarfire, and hanging out together at the hotel,” said Fougner.

The IEA prom was a big hit with the Midcoast Maine IEA team.

“I really liked the fact that they hold the IEA prom,” said Ava Genthner. “I met so many new people and made so many new friends, as well as seeing old friends. The people that ran the show did a great job of making it fun, especially during the parade.”

“I enjoyed going to the IEA prom with the team, it was a fun way to meet other kids from other barns and all have a good time together,” said Kirkland. “I’m glad that I got the opportunity to go back again this year, and to be lucky enough to come home with a ribbon.”

The IEA season is over and the riders will have some down time this summer, but the girls are already optimistic and excited about returning to competition in the fall.

“Next season we expect to have most of our riders returning and maybe one or two new riders, said Mugnai. “They will be eligible to stay in the same divisions they were in this year, so we should be even stronger.”

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