Middle School Wrestlers Win State Titles

Owen Harvey, of Medomak Middle School, won the 145-pound weight division championship and Isaac Spencer, of Somerhill Wrestling Club in Somerville, won the 105-pound division at the Pine Tree Wrestling League state championship meet on Saturday, April 5 at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

Both middle school wrestlers were undefeated (3-0) on their way to earning championships at the meet, which had participants from 27 different middle school-age wrestling programs around the state.

Harvey defeated Chance Wilson, of Mountain Valley, 14-4 in his opening round match; pinned Camryn Rundlett, of Spruce Mountain, in 4:13 in his second bout; and then won by default over Mason Parlin, of Skowhegan, in the championship match.

Spencer pinned Ryker Buntin, of Mt. Blue, in 1:08 in his opening bout; pinned Jacob Evans, of Troy Howard, in 1:29 in his second match; and beat Brody Smith, of Oxford Hills, 22-8 in the championship match.

Caleb Carlson, of Medomak Middle School, also competed at the event in the 155-pound weight division. In his opening round match, Carlson was pinned by Gunnary Knowlton, of Dirigo, in 1:54. He was then pinned by Brayden Enger, of Bath, in 4:24 in the consolation round.

The Medomak Middle School and Somerhill Wrestling Club teams scored 23 points apiece, and tied for 19th out of the 27 programs at the event.

