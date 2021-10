Medomak Middle School boys and girls soccer teams defeated Oceanside on Oct. 20 to advance to the Busline League championships, to be held Oct. 23 at Lookout Point in Lincolnville. The girls play at 10 a.m. and the boys at 12 noon.

Medomak girls defeated Oceanside 4-0. Scarlett Flint scored the hat trick and Haylee Chandler one goal.

Medomak boys beat Oceanside 5-2 in an exciting second half. Luke Cheesman netted three goals and Aidyn Herring two.

