Medomak Valley boys basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 62-44 win on the road at Oceanside. The Panthers led 19-10, 37-27 and 50-30 at the quarter breaks. Medomak was led by Trevor Brown with 19, Parker Morrison 12 and Patrick McKenney 10. Oceanside was led by Gavyn Tower with 10.

Medomak girls lost 57-54 at Oceanside on Dec. 23, in their third game this week that came down to the wire. The Lady Panthers led 15-9 at the quarter, 33-25 at the half and 44-38 at the end of three. The Mariners took advantage of late Medomak turnovers, and out scored the Panthers 19-10 in the final frame to pull out the win. Medomak was led by Abby Lash 14, Sadie Cohen 13 and Autumn Ripley 8. Oceanside was led by Grace Woodman with 22 points, Audrey Mackie 16 and Abby Waterman 13.

MCI boys defeated Lincoln Academy 79-40, led by Owen Williams with 20, Gavin McArthor 18 and Harrison Sites 11. Lincoln was led by Jacob Masters with 16 and Jayden Dolloff 12.

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated MCI 49-34 on Dec. 23 on the road. The Eagles were led by Payson Kaler with 18 points, and Grace Houghton and Maddy York with 8 each. MCI was led by Bussell with 10.

