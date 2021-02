Morse avenged an earlier season loss to the Lady Eagles on Feb. 15, 53-45 at Lincoln Academy. The Eagles trailed 19-13 at the quarter before knotting the score 26-26 at the half. Morse led 42-35 at the end of three. Julia Goddard hit a couple of big threes for the Shipbuilders early in the fourth quarter to break the game open.

Morse was led by Dakota Shipley with 14 points, Abby Carpenter 13 and Goddard 12 (4-3’s). The Lady Eagles were led by Maddy York 11, Annie Peaslee 10 and Lizzie Ober 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print