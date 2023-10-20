Morse girls soccer team defended their home turf for a 3-0 win over Lincoln Academy on Friday, Oct. 20, in a South Class B preliminary game match-up. Scoring for the Shipbuilders were Edie McKay, Macie Shiers and Campbell Jacobs.
