Morse end Lincoln Academy girls season Morse 3 - Lincoln 0

at

Morse girls soccer team defended their home turf for a 3-0 win over Lincoln Academy on Friday, Oct. 20, in a South Class B preliminary game match-up. Scoring for the Shipbuilders were Edie McKay, Macie Shiers and Campbell Jacobs.

