Morse defeated Lincoln Academy baseball 11-2 on May 16 in Bath. Baillargeon fired up a no-hitter in the win for the Shipbuilders. Myles Wotton took the loss for the Eagles.

Lincoln scored a run in the fourth when Riley DeLisle was hit by a pitch, and moved around on a stolen base and passed balls. Spencer Gamage scored in similar fashion after drawing a walk.

Morse was led at the plate by Gould with three hits, and G. Morrison, Guild and Williams two singles each.

