Gabe Acoin struck out 11 in six innings of work to lead Morse to a 2-0 shut out win over Medomak Valley (2-1) on April 25 in Bath. Isaac Simmons pitched a one hitter in the loss. Guild had the only hit for Morse with a single. Medomak had three hits, two singles to Garret Hutchins and a single to Aaron Reed.

