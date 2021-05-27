Morse softball took advantage of Panther follies in the first inning to score all four of their runs in a 4-2 win over Medomak Valley on May 26 in Bath. Medomak scored their lone run in the first when Alyssa Creamer hit a triple and scored on a passed ball.

Maddy Boynton took the loss (7K, 4H, 2B). Camden Johnson struck out 16 in the win.

Hitting for Medomak were Creamer with a triple, Natalie Stewart a double and Eliza Nelson and Stephanie Morse with a single each. Hitting for Morse were Haley Jackson, Abbie Carpenter, C. Johnson and Anna Franiz with a single each.

