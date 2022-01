Due to the impending storm forecasted for Saturday, Jan. 29, the MPA Regional Cheerleading Competition at the Cross Center in Bangor and the Augusta Civic Center have been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 5. Class B North, C North, and D North/South will now take place at Stearns Jr./Sr. High School in Millinocket and Class A North and South, Class B and C South will take place at Lewiston High School. The revised schedules will be available and posted on the website early next week.

