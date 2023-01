Mt.Ararat defended their home court for a 54-45 win over Medomak Valley in KVAC girls basketball action on Jan. 7. The Lady Panthers cut the lead to five a couple of times in the second half, after falling behind 32-19 at the half.

Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson 16, Addison McCormick 14, and Maya Cannon 10. The Eagles were led by Kayleigh Wagg 13, Julianna Allen 11, and Cali Pomerleau 10.

