Mt.Valley boys basketball team robbed the Wolverine den for a 98-27 win over Wiscasset on Jan. 18. Wiscasset was led by Billy Pinkham with 11 points and Matt Eckert 6. Mt.Valley was led by Cooper Davis 26, Airick Richard 18 and
Keagan Pitcher 11.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
Mt.Valley boys basketball team robbed the Wolverine den for a 98-27 win over Wiscasset on Jan. 18. Wiscasset was led by Billy Pinkham with 11 points and Matt Eckert 6. Mt.Valley was led by Cooper Davis 26, Airick Richard 18 and
Keagan Pitcher 11.