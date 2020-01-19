Advanced Search
Mt.Valley defeats Wiscasset Mt.Valley 98- Wiscasset 27

at

Mt.Valley boys basketball team robbed the Wolverine den for a 98-27 win over Wiscasset on Jan. 18. Wiscasset was led by Billy Pinkham with 11 points and Matt Eckert 6. Mt.Valley was led by Cooper Davis 26, Airick Richard 18 and

Noah Haggett takes a shot for Wiscasest. (Paula Roberts photo)

Cory Ricker passes the ball outside for the Wolverines. (Paula Roberts photo)

Keagan  Pitcher 11.

