Mt.View girls basketball team defeated visiting Lincoln Academy 50-32 on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Eagles led 17-12 at the quarter, before the Mustangs took advantage of of the shorthanded LA squad, do to illnesses and injuries. The Mustangs were led byBradeen with 19 points. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle 8 and Olivia Ball 7.

