Mt.View’s late goal grounds Eagles Mt.View 3 - Lincoln 2

at

Mt.View field hockey robbed the Eagles nest for a 3-2 win on Oct. 7

Ruby Gagnon runs through a tunnel of sticks during Lincoln Academy field hockey’s senior night. (Paula Roberts photo)

Bella Herring battles Mustang goal keeper Ella Sawyer, before popping a loose ball into the net for a first quarter Eagle goal. (Paula Roberts photo)

at Lincoln Academy’s senior night. Ivory Spaulding gave the Mustangs an early lead. Lincoln tied the game on a crossing pass from Reegan Dunican. Bella Herring put the cross on net, which was blocked by Mt.View keeper Ella Sawyer. Herring battled Sawyer, before finding net. Gabby Vincentsen gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead five minutes before the half. Dakota Jones scored on Spaulding feed in the third quarter to tie the game 2-2. Gretta Ahlefeld scored the game winner with five minutes remaining.

