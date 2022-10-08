Mt.View field hockey robbed the Eagles nest for a 3-2 win on Oct. 7

at Lincoln Academy’s senior night. Ivory Spaulding gave the Mustangs an early lead. Lincoln tied the game on a crossing pass from Reegan Dunican. Bella Herring put the cross on net, which was blocked by Mt.View keeper Ella Sawyer. Herring battled Sawyer, before finding net. Gabby Vincentsen gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead five minutes before the half. Dakota Jones scored on Spaulding feed in the third quarter to tie the game 2-2. Gretta Ahlefeld scored the game winner with five minutes remaining.

